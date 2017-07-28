FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Gold steady ahead of U.S. GDP data
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
ICICI Bank seeing 'positive' trend on bad loans
Results
ICICI Bank seeing 'positive' trend on bad loans
Britain plans to send warship to South China Sea
WORLD
Britain plans to send warship to South China Sea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 28, 2017 / 7:10 AM / in an hour

Gold steady ahead of U.S. GDP data

Nithin ThomasPrasad

3 Min Read

Gold bullions are displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore June 19, 2017.Edgar Su/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday after retreating from a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, with investors looking for cues on the health of the U.S. economy from second-quarter gross domestic product data due later in the session.

A recovery in the world's biggest economy would give the beleaguered dollar some respite from the recent sell-off, and also dent the likelihood for higher interest rates which benefits non-interest yielding and safe-haven gold.

"Our feeling is that the (GDP) number will be in line to somewhat below the 2.8 figure forecast, in which case we could see another modest advance in gold," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"We expect to see a lot of action around the second-quarter GDP number."

Spot gold were mostly unchanged at $1,259.10 per ounce at 0656 GMT, and was up slightly this week in what could be the precious metal's longest spell of weekly gains since May.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,258.50 per ounce.

The dollar index was nearly unchanged at 93.816 against a basket of six major currencies.

"I think it is more important to keep an eye on the dollar and whether it continues to support gold," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for non-U.S. investors. Higher interest rates would push yields up and likely boost the dollar.

Meanwhile, holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.45 percent to 791.88 tonnes on Thursday from 795.42 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot gold is biased to break a support and fall more into a zone of $1,243.41-$1,247 per ounce, following its failure to break the resistance at $1,264, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1 percent to $16.54 per ounce, heading for a third weekly gain.

Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $924.25 per ounce but was on track for its first weekly decline in three.

Palladium fell 0.1 percent to $871.25 per ounce. In the previous session, palladium hit its highest in over a month.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.