LONDON Gold steadied above $1,160 an ounce as caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday pegged prices within a narrow range, with buyers awaiting clues on the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike.

Spot gold XAU= was at $1,162.45 an ounce at 1313 GMT, little changed from $1,162.80 late on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were down $3.50 an ounce at $1,162.70.

Prices hit their highest since June earlier this month after a run of downbeat U.S. data pushed back expectations for a rate hike, but have retreated from that level on expectations the Fed remains on a tightening course

Rising U.S. interest rates would likely weigh on gold, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

"Investors' positions have been aligned with the new positioning of the Fed, and that is it for the moment, unless they become more dovish," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

"Unless the Fed says it is going to reverse course, that it's not going to tighten but to loosen because the U.S. economy is so weak - which nobody expects - gold shouldn't move above $1,200 on a sustainable basis."

The dollar eased 0.1 percent against a currency basket on Tuesday, with the safe-haven yen gaining as investors turned risk-averse ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting. [FRX/]

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged and investors are increasingly sceptical it will raise rates before the end of the year.

"Gold is receiving some oxygen from the investor uncertainty generated by the perceived divisions at the Fed," HSBC said in a note. "The longer the uncertainty goes on, the more investors may turn to gold."

In an industry report on Tuesday, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said gold is set to remain under pressure until there is more clarity on U.S. rates.

Surging demand for coins and bars and a rise in buying by central banks pushed physical gold demand up 7 percent in the third quarter, the report showed, though the market remained in a surplus of 51 tonnes.

China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong jumped to a 10-month high in September, data showed on Tuesday. Net gold imports from Hong Kong rose to 97.242 tonnes last month, their highest since November 2014.

Silver XAG= was down 0.3 percent at $15.77 an ounce, while platinum XPT= was down 1.2 percent at $981.50 an ounce, and palladium XPD= was down 0.6 percent at $674.95 an ounce.

