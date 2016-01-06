* China fears, geopolitical tensions knock stocks lower
* Palladium prices slip to lowest since September 2010
(Updates prices; adds comment, Fed minutes, second byline)
YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 6 Gold prices hit a
seven-week high on Wednesday, rising for a third session as
persistent concerns over the Chinese economy battered stock
markets, while tensions simmered in the Korean peninsula and the
Middle East.
Prices held gains after minutes from the December U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting, at which policymakers decided to raise
interest rates, showed some voiced worries inflation could get
stuck at dangerously low levels.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,093.62 an ounce at
2:55 p.m. EST (1955 GMT), off a peak of $1,095.30, its highest
since Nov. 16. U.S. gold futures for February delivery
settled up 1.3 percent at $1,091.90 an ounce prior to the
release of the minutes.
"The December Fed minutes offered little lucidity to the
timing of the next or the number of rate hikes in 2016," said
Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO
Capital Markets in New York, adding that the lack of any
revelation kept gold near its session highs.
"However, the ability of monetary policy to offset the
economic effects of an unanticipated economic shock remained
asymmetric. That is translated as 'we want to reload the darn
weapon."
The Fed is expected to hike rates further this year though
the number of increases remains up for debate.
World stocks fell for a fifth day as China fueled fears
about its economy by allowing the yuan to weaken further, and a
nuclear test by North Korea added to a growing list of political
worries.
"(The) geopolitical situation along with a cocktail of
global market sell-offs is fueling this move," said Naeem Aslam,
chief market analyst at Ava Trade.
North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized
hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, setting off alarm bells in
Japan and South Korea.
"Some risk aversion prompting safe-haven flows has helped
gold," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "Physical
demand has been pretty strong at the lower levels."
The U.S. dollar turned negative after the minutes
were released.
Gold broke above a key chart level at $1,088, which could
indicate prices have bottomed for now after twice rebounding
from the $1,045 area in December, analysts said.
Silver was up 0.4 percent at $14.02 an ounce, while
platinum was down 1.5 percent at $874.75 an ounce and
palladium was down 4.8 percent at $508.50 an ounce, its
biggest drop in four months.
Palladium prices fell to their lowest in nearly 5-1/2 years
in earlier trade at $501.55 an ounce. The autocatalyst metal, as
a largely industrial commodity, is more exposed than gold to
economic weakness.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Chizu Nomiyama)