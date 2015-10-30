* Gold eyes another weekly dip
* Technicals weak, support seen near $1,120
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Gold held near its lowest in
three weeks on Friday and looked set to post its worst week in
nearly two months on expectations that the Federal Reserve would
raise U.S. interest rates this year.
More downside is expected, analysts and traders said, with
the looming U.S. rate hike set to hit demand for the
non-interest-paying asset, and also as the technical picture has
weakened.
Spot gold ticked up 0.3 percent to $1,148.50 an ounce
by 0648 GMT, but still not far from a three-week low of
$1,144.20 in the previous session.
Bullion is down 1.3 percent for the week, the sharpest
decline since the week ended Sept. 11.
"Technically the metal looks reasonably ominous on the
charts with the next key support coming in around $1,120-22,
which is the medium term uptrend that started in mid-July," said
MKS Group trader James Gardiner.
Gold has been under pressure after the Fed on Wednesday
surprised with a direct reference to its next policy meeting as
a possibility for the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade.
The Fed said raising rates at its next meeting would depend
on progress made on employment and inflation, and omitted any
reference to global developments affecting U.S. economic
activity.
Gold had rallied earlier this month on speculation that the
softness in the global economy could prompt the U.S. central
bank to delay the rate hike to next year. The hawkish tone on
Wednesday triggered a sell-off in the metal.
The strength in the dollar also hurt gold. The greenback
climbed to a 2-1/2-month high on Wednesday after the Fed, though
it has since given back some of those gains.
"The reality of tightening U.S. monetary policy is still
set to strengthen the U.S. dollar and see Treasury yields rise,
and against this backdrop we still expect both gold and silver
to drop markedly," Societe Generale analysts said in a note.
Gold is on track to post its third straight annual decline,
with a 3-percent drop.
The metal failed to get a safe-haven boost from a slide in
equities and overnight data showing that U.S. gross domestic
product grew slower than expected.
Investors were keeping an eye on the currency markets
following the Bank of Japan's decision to keep monetary policy
steady on Friday.
The dollar slipped against the yen after the policy
decision, though it remained largely steady against a basket of
major currencies.
Any further weakness in the greenback could support gold.
PRICES AT 0648 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1148.5 2.99 0.26
Spot silver 15.64 0.08 0.51
Spot platinum 993 3.5 0.35
Spot palladium 674.5 6.5 0.97
Comex gold 1148.8 1.5 0.13
Comex silver 15.63 0.08 0.51
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)