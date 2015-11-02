SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Gold fell to its lowest level
in four weeks on Monday, extending a sell-off to a fourth
straight session, as investors feared the Federal Reserve would
hike U.S. rates this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,140.40 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after earlier dropping to $1,134.60, its lowest
since Oct. 5.
* The metal had posted its worst weekly drop in nine weeks
on Friday after the Fed surprised with a direct reference to its
next policy meeting as a possibility for the first U.S. rate
hike in nearly a decade.
* Gold had rallied last month on speculation that the
softness in the global economy could prompt the U.S. central
bank to delay the rate hike to next year. But the Fed's hawkish
tone triggered a sell-off in the metal.
* Rising interest rates tend to weigh on gold because they
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Traders have said the technical picture for gold has
deteriorated, warning of further price drops.
* A decline in the dollar on Monday failed to offer any
support for gold.
* Investors are cutting back on their gold exposure.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 percent to
692.26 tonnes on Friday.
* Speculators trimmed a bullish bet in gold from an
8-1/2-month high in the week ended Oct. 27, while they hiked a
net long stance in silver to the highest level on record , U.S.
government data showed on Friday.
* Physical buying wasn't strong enough to offer price
support. Gold demand in Asia saw some uptick towards the end of
last week, as lower prices attracted buyers. But local premiums
remained largely unmoved, a sign that demand hasn't picked up in
a significant way.
* U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales slumped 73
percent in October, data showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks dipped early on Monday following lacklustre
Chinese data out over the weekend, while the dollar remained on
the defensive against the yen after the Bank of Japan's decision
to hold policy steady favoured the Japanese currency.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Oct
0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Oct
0855 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct
1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep
PRICES AT 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1140.4 -1.6 -0.14
Spot silver 15.54 0.02 0.13
Spot platinum 981.2 -0.54 -0.06
Spot palladium 669.95 -3.55 -0.53
Comex gold 1140.4 -1 -0.09
Comex silver 15.545 -0.022 -0.14
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)