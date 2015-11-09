SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Gold languished near its lowest
in three months on Monday following an eight-day losing streak,
as surging U.S. nonfarm payrolls boosted expectations of a
December rate hike in the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,089 an ounce by
0023 GMT, following its worst week in two years. The metal had
dropped to $1,084.90 on Friday, the lowest since August, after
U.S. jobs data beat market expectations.
* Gold is just about $12 away from a 5-1/2-year low hit in
July.
* Employers outside the farming sector added 271,000 jobs in
October, the most in 10 months, and the jobless rate fell to a
7-1/2-year low of 5 percent. Economists had forecast nonfarm
payrolls increasing 180,000 last month and the unemployment rate
remaining at 5.1 percent.
* Policymakers at the U.S. central bank welcomed the data
and investors increased bets that the first rate increase in
nearly a decade will come next month, sending the dollar higher.
* Futures markets shifted to show a 70 percent probability
of a December rate hike, up from 58 percent before the report.
* Gold fell as markets believed higher rates would hurt
demand for the non-yielding asset.
* Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.40 percent to 669.09 tonnes on
Friday, the lowest in nearly three months, as investors exited
bullion.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut a bullish stance in
COMEX gold as they trimmed a silver net long position from a
record high in the week to Nov. 3, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* China likely added about 14 tonnes of gold to its reserves
in October, according to Reuters calculations from central bank
data on Saturday.
* Among other precious metals, platinum fell to a
one-month low of $930.50 an ounce. Palladium slid nearly
1 percent, and was trading near a six-week low.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar jumped to a seven-month high on Friday, pushing
oil prices lower, and short-term U.S. bond yields rose to the
highest in five years after the U.S. jobs data. Asian stocks
slipped early on Monday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Sep
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov
1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1089 0.74 0.07
Spot silver 14.69 -0.04 -0.27
Spot platinum 934.2 -0.8 -0.09
Spot palladium 613.53 -5.47 -0.88
Comex gold 1088.5 0.8 0.07
Comex silver 14.695 0.004 0.03
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)