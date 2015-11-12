SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Gold languished near a three-month low on Thursday as investors positioned for a U.S. rate hike in December, while waiting for more cues from Federal Reserve officials speaking later in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,087.10 an ounce by 0034 GMT. It had dropped to $1,083.65 in the previous session, the lowest since Aug. 7. * The metal had slid for ten out of 11 sessions as of Wednesday. * A strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report last week bolstered market expectations that the Fed would hike rates for the first time in nearly a decade at its next policy meet in December. * Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar. * Traders will be eyeing remarks by at least six Fed officials at various events later in the day for clues about economic growth and the U.S. central bank's monetary policy. * Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer will also be speaking. * Focus will also be on economic data. New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits likely fell last week, almost reversing the prior week's increase, suggesting the labour market recovery continued to gain momentum in early November. * Investor flows have not been encouraging for gold. Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 663.43 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since September 2008 when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, kicking off a global financial crisis. * The technical picture has also deteriorated, with the next major support level expected at a 5-1/2-year low of $1,077 reached in July. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen started Thursday's trade on familiar ground, having drifted in slim ranges overnight. * Asian shares got off to a tentative start on Thursday, after Wall Street ended a choppy session lower as a sharp drop in oil prices knocked energy stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Consumer prices final Oct 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1087.1 1.34 0.12 Spot silver 14.32 0.03 0.21 Spot platinum 878.74 -0.76 -0.09 Spot palladium 573.47 0.25 0.04 Comex gold 1086.6 1.7 0.16 Comex silver 14.315 0.052 0.36 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)