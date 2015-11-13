SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Gold fell for a twelfth
session out of thirteen on Friday, trading close to a
near-six-year low on rising bets that the Federal Reserve would
hike U.S. rates next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,084.40 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, and on track to post a fourth straight weekly dip.
* The metal tumbled to $1,074.26 in the previous session,
the lowest since February 2010.
* Bullion has been under pressure recently as market
expectations for a December rate hike in the United States
strengthened after a robust nonfarm payrolls report earlier this
month.
* Fed officials lined up behind a likely December interest
rate hike on Thursday with one key central banker saying the
risk of waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the
risk of moving too soon to normalize rates after seven years
near zero.
* Higher rates could dent demand for non-yielding gold,
while boosting the dollar, prompting investors to pull out of
bullion funds ahead of an anticipated rate hike.
* Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 661.94 tonnes on
Thursday, the lowest since September 2008.
* Holdings of the top eight gold funds are
at their lowest since March 2010.
* Sustained outflows could add to the pressure on gold
prices.
* Other precious metals also tracked gold lower. Silver
fell to a 2-1/2-month low in the previous session, and
was headed for a fourth straight weekly drop.
* Platinum, close to a near-seven-year low of $868.75
reached on Thursday, was eyeing its worst weekly drop in a year.
* With a near 10 percent drop, palladium was headed
for its worst week since September 2011.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen
on Friday as risk appetite receded amid a tumble in equities to
pull the greenback further away from its recent highs.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3
0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3
1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct
1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep
1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov
PRICES AT 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1084.4 -0.25 -0.02
Spot silver 14.29 0.02 0.14
Spot platinum 879.4 5.41 0.62
Spot palladium 558.9 0.4 0.07
Comex gold 1084.2 3.2 0.3
Comex silver 14.28 0.055 0.39
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)