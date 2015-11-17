(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Nov 17 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris
attacks offset the downward impact of a firmer U.S. dollar and
weaker demand in major gold buyers.
Expectations are growing that the United States will hike
interest rates next month, which has pushed the dollar to its
highest in half a year against a basket of currencies, making
precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
"It seems all over the world, the economy is weak, also
within China and India, so the potential market for consumers
has also declined," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus
Precious Metals.
China and India are the world's top two consumers of gold.
Spot gold edged down 90 cents or or 0.1 percent to
$1,081.40 an ounce by 0415 GMT. It struck $1,074.26 a tonne on
Nov. 12 which was its cheapest in more than five years.
U.S. gold slipped by 0.3 percent to $1,080.90.
French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to
destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.
Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved
after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and
surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike
by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish footing.
The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a goal
of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by
2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected
globally, they said in a statement on Monday.
Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in
October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into
positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.
Precious metals LONDON GMT
prices at TUE 17
0417 G.M.T
TUE
17 0417
Metal Last PrevClose Change Pct chg End 13 YTD Volume
pct
chg
move
Spot Gold 1081.40 1082.46 -1.06 -0.10 1204.94 -10.25
Spot Silver 14.24 14.22 0.02 0.14 19.41 -26.64
Spot Platinum 865.20 860.00 5.20 0.60 1367.50 -36.73
Spot Palladium 540.75 548.00 -7.25 -1.32 713.00 -24.16
100 OZ GOLD DEC5 1081 1084 -2.60 -0.24 1203.60 -10.19 13892
SILVER 5000 DEC5 14.22 14.222 0.00 -0.01 19.59 -27.41 2886
Euro/Dollar 1.0659 #REF!
Dollar/Yen 123.3700
