By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Nov 17 Gold sank back towards
five-year lows on Tuesday as the downward impact of a firmer
U.S. dollar and weaker demand in major gold buyers weighed on
prices.
Expectations are growing that the United States will hike
interest rates next month, which has pushed the dollar to its
highest in half a year against a basket of currencies, making
precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
"It seems all over the world, the economy is weak, also
within China and India, so the potential market for consumers
has also declined," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus
Precious Metals.
China and India are the world's top two consumers of gold.
Spot gold edged down $3.95 or 0.4 percent to
$1,078.46 an ounce by 0608 GMT. It struck $1,074.26 a tonne on
Nov. 12 which was its cheapest in more than five years.
U.S. gold slipped by 0.6 percent to $1,077.50.
Part-industrial metal palladium fell 2 percent to
$537.28 an ounce, dragged down by industrial metals that plunged
on prospects of waning Chinese demand growth for metals.
French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to
destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.
Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved
after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and
surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike
by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish footing.
The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a goal
of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by
2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected
globally, they said in a statement on Monday.
Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in
October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into
positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.
Metal Last PrevClose Change Pct chg
Spot Gold 1078.46 1082.46 -4.00 -0.37
Spot Silver 14.23 14.22 0.01 0.07
Spot Platinum 863.99 860.00 3.99 0.46
Spot Palladium 538.35 548.00 -9.65 -1.76
100 OZ GOLD DEC5 1078 1084 -5.80 -0.54
SILVER 5000 DEC5 14.175 14.222 -0.05 -0.33
Euro/Dollar 1.0656
Dollar/Yen 123.3600
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Anupama Dwivedi)