By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 20 Gold turned lower on
Friday, ending a two-day bounce up from the lowest level in
nearly six years, on the firm dollar and comments from a Federal
Reserve policy maker who said the U.S. central bank should
"soon" be ready to raise interest rates.
"We hope that relatively soon we will become reasonably
confident that inflation will return to our 2 percent
objective," said William Dudley, the influential head of the New
York Fed.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,076.40 an ounce
at 2:38 p.m. EST (1938 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down $1.60 an ounce at $1,076.30. The
metal is set to end the week down a shade after prices jumped
1.1 percent on Thursday.
Gold prices were pressured by Dudley's comments as well as
the firm U.S. dollar, said Eli Tesfaye, senior market
strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago.
"I don't see a lot of downside pressure here but I don't see
any bullish factor to get this going either," Tesfaye said,
remarking on the session's relatively sideways move.
"The market hasn't found any decisive direction."
Bullion prices were firm earlier, when expectations that the
Fed will take its time raising rates prompted a wave of short
covering after prices hit near six-year lows.
The market had become over extended on the downside after
falling to its lowest since February 2010 at $1,064.95 an ounce
on Wednesday, analysts said. A suggestion in the minutes of the
Fed's last meeting that the bank would move cautiously on rates
prompted the short covering.
Speculation that the Fed will lift interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade this year has intensified since
the release of strong U.S. jobs data earlier this month, which
triggered a sharp drop in gold prices.
Higher rates tend to weigh on gold, as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting
the dollar.
That is likely to keep up pressure on gold, which has fallen
more than 5 percent this month and is down 9 percent so far this
year.
In Asia, Chinese banks are growing alarmed by a rising
number of defaults among jewelry manufacturers, prompting them
to review new gold lending more carefully, according to sources
with direct knowledge of the issue.
Silver was down 0.7 percent at $14.13 an ounce and
platinum was down 0.4 percent at $850 an ounce.
Palladium bucked the day's trend and was up 3.2
percent at $553.50 an ounce, bouncing up from Thursday's nearly
three-month low.
