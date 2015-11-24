SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Gold languished near its
lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday, while silver and
platinum also held near multi-year lows on a strong dollar and
increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve would increase
U.S. interest rates next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,069.67 an ounce
by 0042 GMT, after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.
The metal had fallen to $1,064.95 last week, its lowest since
February 2010.
* U.S. gold was also near a six-year low of $1,062
reached last week.
* Silver steadied after slumping to $13.86 on Monday,
the lowest since August 2009. Platinum was close to
$839.50 reached in the previous session, its lowest since
December 2008.
* The precious metals have been hit by strength in the
dollar and expectations that the Fed would hike rates in
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
* Demand for bullion and the other metals that do not pay
any interest could be hurt by higher rates.
* San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Saturday
cited a "strong case" for raising rates when Fed policymakers
meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data does not
disappoint, echoing other officials. Nonfarm payrolls data
earlier this month also supported views of a strong economy.
* The dollar rose to an eight-month high on Monday on hopes
of a hike next month. A strong greenback makes
dollar-denominated gold and other metals more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
* Investors have been pulling out of precious metals funds
at a rapid pace, further hurting sentiment.
* Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.77 percent to 655.69 tonnes on
Monday, the lowest since September 2008.
* Holdings of platinum ETFs are at a
two-year low, while assets in palladium funds
are close to their lowest since April 2014.
MARKET NEWS
* World equity markets slipped on Monday, with U.S. stocks
ending slightly lower in quiet trading after strong gains last
week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3
0745 France Business climate Nov
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov
1330 U.S. GDP second estimate Q3
1330 U.S. Trade data Oct
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1069.67 0.73 0.07
Spot silver 14.13 0.02 0.14
Spot platinum 843.7 3.7 0.44
Spot palladium 538 1.25 0.23
Comex gold 1069.1 2.3 0.22
Comex silver 14.085 0.053 0.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)