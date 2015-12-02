SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Gold ticked up for a third
session on Wednesday, buoyed by short covering following a dip
in the dollar and soft U.S. manufacturing data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,070.60 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, after gaining about 1 percent in the past two
sessions.
* U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first
time in three years, sending the dollar sliding from an 8-1/2
month high reached on Monday.
* The weakness in the dollar provided some support for the
greenback-denominated gold and an opportunity for investors to
cover short positions. Hedge funds and money managers are
holding a record net short position in COMEX gold contracts,
data on Monday showed.
* Despite the recent gains, the outlook for gold remains
bearish due to a looming U.S. rate hike.
* The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise U.S. rates
this month for the first time in nearly a decade.
* Bullion fell to a near-six-year low last month and posted
its biggest monthly drop in 2-1/2 years in November as investors
believed higher rates could weaken demand for
non-interest-paying bullion.
* ABN Amro on Tuesday maintained its negative outlook for
gold prices in 2016, mainly on expectations the Fed would slowly
raise rates into next year, and said prices could fall below
$1,000 per ounce in the coming months.
* The Fed should use the communication tools at its disposal
at its December meeting to spell out a gradual pace of rate
increases, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said
on Tuesday.
* Traders will be eyeing a European Central Bank policy
meeting and U.S. payrolls data later this week for cues.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday despite mixed U.S.
economic data as treasury yields and the dollar declined while
oil prices were choppy ahead of an OPEC meeting later this week.
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday,
having retreated from a multi-month peak as bulls got cold feet
after U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first
time in three years.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Nov
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1070.6 1.49 0.14
Spot silver 14.211 0.014 0.1
Spot platinum 837.5 -1.23 -0.15
Spot palladium 538.75 0.53 0.1
Comex gold 1069.7 6.2 0.58
Comex silver 14.185 0.102 0.72
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)