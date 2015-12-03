SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Gold languished close to a
near-six-year low on Thursday after comments from Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of a U.S. rate
hike this month, while the strength in the dollar also weighed
on the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,050.80 an ounce by
0047 GMT. It dipped to as low as $1,050.25 in the previous
session, the lowest since February 2010.
* Fed Chair Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking
forward" to a U.S. interest rate rise that will be seen as a
testament to the economy's recovery from recession.
* In her remarks to the Economic Club of Washington, Yellen
expressed confidence in the U.S. economy, saying job growth
through October suggested the labour market was healing even if
not yet at full strength.
* Though she made no explicit reference to rising rates in
December, markets read her comments as supportive of the first
U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade at the U.S. central bank's
policy meeting later this month.
* Gold, as a non-interest-paying asset, would not benefit
from higher rates.
* Following her comments, the dollar jumped to its highest
in 12-1/2 years against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday, while equities fell.
* U.S. gold futures slid to $1,049.40 on Wednesday,
the lowest since October 2009. Silver, platinum and palladium
also followed gold lower.
* Investors are rapidly pulling out of bullion funds.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.41 percent to
639.02 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest since September 2008.
* The Wednesday outflow is the biggest single-day percentage
drop in four years.
* Elsewhere, a senior Indian government official floated the
idea this week of setting up a national gold exchange to
overhaul physical trade in the world's second-biggest bullion
market.
* CME Group Inc's executive director for metals
products, Harriet Hunnable, will leave the company later this
month, a CME spokesman said on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped and the dollar advanced on Thursday
after hawkish-sounding comments from Yellen.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Nov
0850 France Markit services PMI Nov
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct
1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov
PRICES AT 0047 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1050.8 -2.51 -0.24
Spot silver 13.97 -0.047 -0.34
Spot platinum 824.99 -6.03 -0.73
Spot palladium 525 0.64 0.12
Comex gold 1049.9 -3.9 -0.37
Comex silver 13.94 -0.069 -0.49
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)