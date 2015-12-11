SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Gold looked set for another muted trading session on Friday but was headed for the seventh weekly drop in eight weeks as investors positioned for a looming U.S. rate hike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,070.56 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after closing flat over the last two sessions. For the week, bullion is down 1.5 percent. * A strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report last week cemented expectations of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Dec. 15-16. * The first hike in nearly a decade is expected to dent demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset. * Fed Chair Janet Yellen next week has to decide not only whether to raise rates for the first time in a decade, but also how to assure markets on the likely path of future rate hikes. Traders currently expect the Fed to raise rates two or three times next year. * The metal, on track for a third straight annual decline, has lost 9.5 percent of its value this year. * A robust dollar was limiting interest in gold. The greenback rebounded from a one-month low on Thursday, boosted by rate hike expectations. * Weakness in oil was also hurting bullion. A slide in oil could trigger fears of deflation, a bearish factor for gold, which is often used as a hedge against oil-led inflation. * Crude prices fell 1 percent on Thursday to the lowest since 2009. * Short positions in COMEX gold futures and options are at record highs, while assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top bullion exchange traded fund, are at their lowest since Sept. 2008. * Investors have boosted bets that the gold price will soon drop to $1,000 an ounce, options data show. * Elsewhere, China has delayed the launch of its yuan-denominated gold benchmark on the Shanghai Gold Exchange to next year, two sources familiar with the matter said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed but other major equity markets were little changed on Thursday ahead of the widely expected rate hike by the Fed next week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct 1500 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Dec PRICES AT 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1070.56 -0.58 -0.05 Spot silver 14.14 0.024 0.17 Spot platinum 853.13 4.13 0.49 Spot palladium 540.9 2.4 0.45 Comex gold 1070.3 -1.7 -0.16 Comex silver 14.12 0.01 0.07 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)