SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Gold started off a crucial week on the back foot on Monday, as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,072.11 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday. * In its last policy meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16, the Fed is widely expected to hike U.S. rates for the first time since June 2006 on the back of a robust economy. * The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. * Higher rates are expected to hurt demand for non-interest-paying bullion, while boosting the dollar. * Gold has already slid 9 percent for the year, its third straight annual decline, in anticipation of higher rates. * However, analysts are forecasting further declines in the next few months. * BofA Merrill Lynch said on Friday it expected the gold price to drop to $950 early in 2016 due to the upcoming U.S. rate hike. * Data last week showed options traders are boosting their bets that gold will soon drop to $1,000 an ounce. * Speculators' short positions in gold are near record highs. Hedge funds and money managers' reduced their bearish stance in COMEX gold in the week to Dec. 8 as prices rallied modestly, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday, but were still not too far from the prior week's record high. * In the physical markets, a bullion association in India has tied up with BSE Ltd, the country's oldest stock exchange, to launch the nation's first physical gold trading exchange. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen got off to a sedate start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend, but encouraging Chinese data put a small spring in the Aussie's step. * Asian stocks slipped on Monday after Wall Street sank amid plunging crude oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct PRICES AT 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1072.11 -1.95 -0.18 Spot silver 13.92 0.02 0.14 Spot platinum 840.03 -0.15 -0.02 Spot palladium 541.67 -0.56 -0.1 Comex gold 1071.9 -3.8 -0.35 Comex silver 13.915 0.031 0.22 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)