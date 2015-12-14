* Investors fear higher U.S. rates will dent demand for gold
* Bullion already down 9 percent this year
* Chorus of brokerages say gold to drop to/below $1,000
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Gold was little changed on
Monday, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week when
the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade.
In its last policy meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16, the
Fed is seen raising rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
Investors fear higher rates could dent demand for
non-interest-paying bullion, while boosting the dollar. Gold has
already slid 9 percent for the year, its third straight annual
decline, in anticipation of a rate hike.
Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,073 an ounce by
0651 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.
"With the Fed decision only two days away, price
fluctuations will be limited as a rate hike is already priced
in," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Financial Group.
Gold prices could go up immediately following the rate hike
announcement due to the recent sharp declines, but they will
eventually drift lower to $1,000, he said.
"For speculators, the best course of action now is to
liquidate part of their gold holdings, whether in exchange
traded funds (ETFs) or futures," To said.
Assets in the top gold ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, are
already at their lowest since September 2008 on investor
outflows.
Speculators' short positions in gold are near record highs.
Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bearish stance in
COMEX gold in the week to Dec. 8 as prices rallied modestly,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday,
but were still not too far from the prior week's record high.
BofA Merrill Lynch said on Friday it expected the gold price
to slide to $950 early in 2016 due to the upcoming U.S. rate
hike, joining a chorus of other brokerages including Goldman
Sachs that have predicted a drop to or below $1,000.
Options traders are also boosting their bets that gold will
soon hit $1,000 an ounce, data last week showed.
In the wider markets, the dollar edged higher against a
basket of major currencies, limiting gold. A drop in oil prices
to seven-year lows also hurt bullion.
PRICES AT 0651 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1073 -1.06 -0.1
Spot silver 13.85 -0.05 -0.36
Spot platinum 842.35 2.17 0.26
Spot palladium 543.9 1.67 0.31
Comex gold 1073.1 -2.6 -0.24
Comex silver 13.875 -0.009 -0.06
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)