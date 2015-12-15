* Gold stabilizes after sliding 1 pct on Monday
* Firming dollar puts floor under precious metals
* FOMC starts two-day policy meeting
* Coming up: Fed statement Wednesday at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 15 Gold steadied on
Tuesday, arresting the previous day's one percent slide as the
two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting began and was expected to
lead to an interest rate hike for the first time in nearly a
decade.
The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is
expected to announce the increase at the end of its policy
meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), but has hinted
that it intends to raise rates only gradually from there.
Gold could bounce higher after the move as attention
switches from the timing of the first rise to the pace of
tightening, analysts said.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,061.25 an ounce
at 2:29 p.m. ET (1929 GMT). U.S. gold futures for
February delivery settled down 0.2 percent at $1,061.60 an
ounce.
Gold has fallen 10 percent this year, largely on the back of
expectations of a U.S. rate increase. Rising rates increase the
opportunity cost of holding bullion rather than interest-bearing
assets.
"The market is waiting with bated breath for what the Fed's
going to say and how they're going to say it," said Rob Haworth,
senior investment strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth management in
Seattle.
The dollar recovered from an earlier six-week low
against a basket of currencies after data showed underlying
inflation pressures rose in the United States last month.
"The market is well-positioned for all the data they have at
this point. The real issue is, what do they say about the path
after?" Haworth said.
Global equity markets rallied as oil prices bounced from
multi-year lows.
"The consensus is that the Fed is going to finally press
that button and will raise the interest rate tomorrow," Ava
Trade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said. "However, gold
traders are not feeling any panic."
On Monday, gold prices in India swung to a discount as
jewelers and dealers in the world's second-biggest consumer
postponed purchases ahead of the Fed meeting.
"Liquidity is starting to noticeably dry up, from both the
upcoming FOMC and the approach of the Christmas holidays, which
will likely only get worse in the coming two weeks," MKS said in
a note.
Among other precious metals, spot palladium saw the
biggest gains and was up 3.1 percent at $561.48 an ounce.
Silver was up 0.5 percent at $13.77 an ounce, after a
six-day losing streak took it to an August 2009 low, while
platinum was up 0.7 percent at $854.45 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by David Clarke and Alan Crosby)