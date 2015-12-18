* Global stocks, dollar index head lower after Fed hike
* Gold set for $1,000/oz if breaks December low - analysts
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 18 Gold rose more than 1
percent on Friday, recovering from its biggest daily loss in
five months as stocks and the dollar retreated, but remained
near multi-year lows after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S.
interest rates.
The metal has recovered some lost ground after bottoming out
on Thursday at $1,047.25 an ounce, within a couple dollars of a
near six-year low reached on Dec. 3, after the first U.S. rate
hike in nearly a decade.
Rising rates lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is
priced.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,065.30 an ounce at
2:10 p.m. EST (1910 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
February delivery settled up 1.5 percent at $1,065 an ounce.
"There are big volatile swings but the overall tone is still
lower," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of commodities investment
firm Logic Advisors in New Jersey.
"It's become more dollar oriented than it has been for much
of the year."
O'Neill added that weak stock markets also pressured bullion
prices, with global equities falling on concerns about slumping
crude oil prices that may be signalling slower growth.
The U.S. dollar eased 0.4 percent.
"Next year the macro picture is looking a little less
negative for gold and precious," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan
Butler said.
"The Fed, from its forecasts, is anticipating four rate
rises next year. The markets are saying something different -
the Fed funds futures currently suggests there'll be just two
rises, in June and December."
The metal could revisit $1,000 an ounce for the first time
in six years if it breaks below its early December low at $1,045
an ounce, according to technical analysts.
"If we can take the low out, which I don't think is
unreasonable, $1,033 is the next stop - that's the high from
2008 - and then $1,006, and the $1,000 figure is really the
level you should be talking about," Credit Suisse analyst
Christopher Hine said.
"It is achievable (by the end of the year)," he said.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, fell another 4.5 tonnes on
Thursday to 630.17 tonnes, the lowest since September 2008. That
brings its monthly outflow to 25 tonnes.
Silver was up 2.9 percent at $14.10 an ounce, while
platinum was up 1.6 percent at $857 an ounce and
palladium was down 0.1 percent at $553 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)