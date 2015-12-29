* Gold edges up after 0.6 pct drop overnight
* Brent near 11-year lows
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Gold edged up on Tuesday,
recovering from overnight losses, on a softer dollar but a
relentless slide in oil prices limited demand for the metal,
often seen as an inflation-hedge.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,073.60 an ounce by
0629 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.
Volumes remained thin in the last trading week of the year.
In the absence of strong trading cues and liquidity, gold is
likely to remain range-bound for the remainder of the week,
tracking oil and currency markets.
"Over the short-term, the precious metal will likely trend
sideways, as funds look to close out the year and contemplate
heading into next year with a fresh slate," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir.
Gold was sold off on Monday as oil fell more than 3 percent,
with global benchmark Brent back near 11-year lows as last
week's short-covering dried up and players worried that crude
prices had more room to swoon in the new year.
Oil prices steadied on Tuesday but remained under pressure.
Demand for gold slips with oil as the metal is seen as a
hedge against oil-led inflation.
For now, gold got some support from a softer dollar.
The greenback fell to a more than one-week low against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, and stayed near those
levels on Tuesday. A softer dollar makes
dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
With a near 10 percent drop, gold looked set to post its
third straight annual loss, following a 12-year rally that ended
in 2013.
Fundamentals for the metal were not bullish, with the dollar
expected to strengthen as the Federal Reserve hikes U.S.
interest rates gradually next year. Higher rates lowers demand
for non-interest-paying gold.
Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18 percent to 643.56 tonnes on
Monday, close to a seven-year low.
Speculators' short positions in COMEX gold contracts are
near an all-time high, though data on Monday showed they had
reduced the record bearish stance in the week to Dec.
22.
The technical picture also looked weak.
A breach of $1,067 an ounce could send the metal all the way
to a multi-year low of $1,048, said ScotiaMocatta.
"December has been a sideways move for the metal with a
series of lower tops. Risk remains lower, we do not see stop
loss buying of the metal until a break of $1,081 and $1,088," it
said.
PRICES AT 0629 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1073.6 4.95 0.46
Spot silver 14.025 0.105 0.75
Spot platinum 884.3 5.56 0.63
Spot palladium 556 5.71 1.04
Comex gold 1072.8 4.5 0.42
Comex silver 14.005 0.121 0.87
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Subhranshu Sahu)