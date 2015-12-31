(Adds comment, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Gold was little changed on the
last trading session of the year, but looked set to post its
third straight annual loss, undermined by a robust dollar and
prospects of higher U.S. interest rates.
Investors have sold off the metal, down about 10 percent for
the year, on fears that higher U.S. interest rates would dent
the appeal of non-interest-paying bullion.
Other precious metals have also been hit by the strength in
the dollar and slump in gold, and were headed for sharp annual
declines.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,062.20 an ounce
by 0645 GMT on Thursday. Volumes were thin ahead of the new year
holiday on Friday.
It slid to a near-six-year low of $1,045.85 earlier in
December.
"Next year too gold will be lower as U.S. interest rates
will keep going higher," said a bullion trader in Hong Kong,
adding that this will put pressure on other precious metals as
well.
Gold could drop to $1,000 or below but could recover
slightly in the second half of the year, he said.
The outlook for the metal does not look bullish heading into
the next year.
Gold prices have been influenced a great deal by U.S.
monetary policy. The Federal Reserve increased U.S. interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, and is
expected to hike rates at a gradual pace in 2016.
That could support the dollar, which is on track to gain 9
percent this year against a basket of major currencies.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Other fundamentals were also not supportive of an uptick in
prices.
Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, are near a seven-year low, while short
positions on COMEX gold contracts are close to an all-time high.
A bearish outlook for oil could pile more pressure on gold.
Gold is positively co-related to oil as the metal is often seen
as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
"As the Fed's path to normalisation in its monetary policy
becomes clearer as we venture into 2016, we may see some
stabilisation in gold and silver with an eventual move higher
into H2 2016," said Alex Thorndike, senior precious metals
dealer at MKS Group.
"In the shorter term however things could deteriorate
further," he said.
Among other precious metals, silver looked set to end
the year down about 11 percent.
Platinum was headed for a 27 percent decline, its
worst annual performance since 2008.
With a 31 percent drop, palladium was the worst
performer among precious metals.
PRICES AT 0645 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1062.2 1.5 0.14
Spot silver 13.87 0.01 0.07
Spot platinum 876.3 6.3 0.72
Spot palladium 550.4 8.83 1.63
Comex gold 1062 2.2 0.21
Comex silver 13.89 0.048 0.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Sunil Nair)