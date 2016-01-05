* Gold rises after 1-pct overnight gain
* China stock indexes close mixed
* Saudi Arabia to stop flights, trade with Iran
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Gold added to an overnight
surge in prices on Tuesday, as escalating geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East and a global stock market rout triggered
safe-haven bids for the metal.
Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,077.15 an ounce
by 0718 GMT. On Monday, the metal jumped as much as 2.2 percent
to a four-week high of $1,083.30, before ending the day up 1.3
percent.
"The Middle East tensions will continue to support gold for
the time being," said a trader in Hong Kong. "If the decline in
stock markets extends to another session, that may also help."
Bullion, often seen as a alternative investment during times
of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, is benefiting from a
shift away from risk along with the Japanese yen and U.S. bonds.
Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric over the
weekend provoked protests among Shi'ites across the region.
Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran, setting
fires and causing damage, prompting Riyadh to cut ties and
inflaming an already heated rivalry.
Saudi Arabia also said it would end air traffic and trade
links with Tehran.
A 7-percent slide in Chinese shares on Monday sparked by
weak economic data rekindled worries over global growth on the
first day of trading in 2016, and sent European and U.S. stocks
diving.
China stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in volatile trade, with
indexes swinging into and out of negative territory.
"If equities continue to slide in the short term, gold
should maintain its modest upward momentum," said Alex
Thorndike, senior precious metals dealer at MKS Group.
"The first important resistance zone lies between $1,083 and
$1,087, with the next major level at $1,100," he said.
Safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived and gold could see
the focus shift back to U.S. monetary policy soon.
Gold slid 10 percent last year on fears higher U.S. rates
would lower demand for the non-interest-paying asset, while
boosting the dollar. A stronger greenback makes
dollar-denominated gold costlier for holders of other
currencies.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
Monday he is unfazed by the weak economic data out of China that
has spooked Wall Street, and sees three to five U.S. interest
rate hikes this year as reasonable given the strength of the
U.S. economy.
Investor sentiment remains bearish. Hedge funds and money
managers boosted their net short position in COMEX gold to a
fresh record in the week to Dec. 29, U.S. government data showed
on Monday.
PRICES AT 0718 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1077.15 2.85 0.27
Spot silver 13.984 0.134 0.97
Spot platinum 884.1 0.8 0.09
Spot palladium 540.38 1.28 0.24
Comex gold 1077.3 2.1 0.2
Comex silver 13.97 0.129 0.93
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
