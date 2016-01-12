* Gold firms on concerns over China's economic growth
* Analyst bearish on gold on U.S. interest rate increase
(Updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Gold edged higher on Tuesday,
snapping two sessions of decline, as concerns over China's
economic growth and pressure on stock markets rekindled the
safe-haven status of the precious metal.
Asian stocks held near four-year lows and crude oil prices
approached a 20 percent drop in less than two weeks as investors
worried over the extent of China's economic slowdown and its
impact on emerging markets.
Spot gold firmed 0.1 percent to $1,095 an ounce by
0633 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent
to$1,094.
"For gold, I'm looking for a bearish case at $950 an ounce,
driven by higher Fed fund rate to 1.25-1.5 percent and overall
dollar strength," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.
"Still, gold behaves like a safe haven at this juncture
given risk aversion on Chinese equity markets and low oil
prices."
China's main stock indexes each dropped
more than 5 percent on Monday. Oil prices have fallen to new
12-year lows, as concerns over China hurt commodity prices
broadly.
Right from the beginning of 2016, markets have been rocked
by plunges in Chinese stocks, the yuan's fall and subsequent
heavy intervention by the Chinese authorities.
The chaotic moves have led to worries China's economy may be
in for tough time rather than stabilising as some had hoped.
China is the world's biggest consumer of gold at around
1,000 tonnes a year.
The yellow metal is often seen as an alternative investment
during times of financial uncertainty, although safe-haven
rallies tend to be short-lived.
The gain in gold prices is likely to be capped by concerns
that higher U.S. rates would lower demand for the
non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the dollar. The Fed
raised rates in December and attention has shifted to how many
hikes will follow in 2016.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said
there may not be enough fresh data on inflation to support
another U.S. rate hike by March.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, rose 0.69 percent on
Friday, data from the fund showed.
Palladium hit its lowest since August 2010 at $460
per ounce. Silver dipped 0.2 percent at $13.82 an ounce,
while platinum lost 1.5 percent at $830.8 an ounce.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and
Gopakumar Warrier)