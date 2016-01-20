MANILA Jan 20 Gold edged higher on Wednesday as
a further fall in equities and oil burnished bullion's
safe-haven draw, although the metal was restricted to narrow
ranges.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,088.66 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. The metal, while supported by a weaker appetite for
risky assets, has faced resistance at around $1,090 with some
analysts attributing this to slow Asian physical demand.
* U.S. gold for February delivery was flat at
$1,088.70 an ounce.
* The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecasts for the third time in less than a year, as new figures
from Beijing showed that the Chinese economy grew at its slowest
rate in a quarter of a century in 2015.
* Confidence about near-term sales growth among chief
executives around the world has fallen to its lowest level in
six years as China's economic engine slows and a slump in oil
prices signals deep unease about the global outlook.
* The U.S. Mint cut its weekly allocation of American Eagle
silver bullion coins to 1 million ounces, just a quarter of the
4 million ounces that were rationed and sold last week.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped as a relentless slide in oil prices
wiped out an attempted rally on Wall Street and dealt a fresh
blow to risk appetite.
* U.S. crude fell to a new low since 2003 at under $28 a
barrel after the world's energy watchdog warned the market could
"drown in oversupply".
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Dec
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Dec
1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec
1330 U.S. Building permits Dec
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)