MANILA Jan 21 Gold dropped early on Thursday in
Asia, slipping from a 1-1/2-week high, as battered stocks
bounced back along with U.S. crude.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,099.40 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, after touching $1,109.20 on Wednesday, its highest
since Jan. 8.
* U.S. gold for February delivery slipped 0.6
percent to $1,099.60 an ounce.
* Bullion has benefited from the risk-averse sentiment that
has dragged equities and oil to multi-year lows and pushed
investors towards assets deemed as safe havens.
* Still, the metal has found resistance around $1,100 as the
threat of further U.S. interest rate increases and a stronger
U.S. dollar suggest limited upside potential.
* But expectations of another U.S. interest rate hike in
March diminished after consumer prices unexpectedly fell in
December as the cost of energy products and food declined,
offering signs of weak inflation.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose to 660.30 tonnes on
Wednesday from 657.92 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Johnson Matthey has lifted its estimate of last year's
platinum market deficit after a surge in Japanese bar investment
late in the year, though it cut its expectations for the
palladium market shortfall.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar edged higher, but investors
remained cautious as another shakeout on Wall Street and oil
prices suggested volatility in financial markets will continue
to temper risk appetite.
* U.S. crude oil stabilised after hitting fresh 2003 lows
the session before, but analysts said a persistent global glut
would keep pressuring prices.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Business climate Jan
1245 European Central Bank releases policy meeting outcome
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)