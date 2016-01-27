* Fed expected to keep rates unchanged, cite gloomy global
outlook
* Dollar weaker versus currency basket, Asian stocks subdued
* SPDR Gold holdings at highest since November
* Coming Up: Federal Reserve releases statement; 1900 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 27 Gold beamed near a 12-week peak
on Wednesday, supported by a softer dollar as investors awaited
the outcome of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the
year.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep key rates
unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day meet later in the
day, but investors are keen on what policymakers have to say
about global economic headwinds from China to Europe.
Expectations for a rate increase at the Fed's next meeting
in March are receding as growth risks rise, which should boost
the price of non-interest bearing gold.
"The world's economic condition doesn't seem to give the Fed
reason to hike rates soon given the growth risks," said Barnabas
Gan, analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Spot gold was flat at $1,119.46 an ounce by 0630 GMT,
not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,122.90, its strongest since
Nov. 3.
With risk aversion intact as global growth concerns persist,
"I won't be surprised if gold hits $1,150, even $1,200 in the
first quarter", said Gan.
Gold's safe-haven appeal is back in vogue this year amid
falling equities and oil prices, lifting spot bullion nearly 6
percent so far this month. Gold dropped 10.4 percent in 2015.
U.S. gold for February delivery was little changed
at $1,120 per ounce.
The dollar was lower versus a basket of currencies as
investors looked to the Fed's statement due out at 1900 GMT.
Asian stocks held near the day's lows.
Reflecting rising confidence in gold, holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, stood at 21.52 million ounces on Tuesday, the highest
since Nov. 5.
China's net gold imports for December via main conduit Hong
Kong surged to the highest in more than two years, data showed
on Tuesday, as investors lost faith in collapsing stock markets
and a weakening currency.
"China has taken advantage of low gold prices and an equity
market rout to stock up on gold assets," said Helen Lau, analyst
at Argonaut Securities.
Lau expects China's gold imports to remain strong due to a
seasonal demand surge ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in
February.
Spot silver slipped 0.3 percent to $14.46 an ounce,
platinum gained 0.4 percent to $877.70 and palladium
was steady at $491.70.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Subhranshu Sahu)