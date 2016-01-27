* Fed keeps rates unchanged as was widely expected
* Spot gold rises to 12-week high at $1,126.70/oz
* SPDR Gold holdings at highest since November
(Recasts; updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 27 Gold turned positive and
rose to a 12-week high on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and
financial developments, and held interest rates steady as
expected.
The central bank removed a previous reference from its
statement to the risks of the economic outlook being balanced
and said it was weighing how the global economy and financial
markets could affect the outlook.
"Gold has risen to highs of this rally as the FOMC provided
a perfunctory yet cordial nod to doves by removing 'risks are
balanced' and acknowledging market conditions," said Tai Wong,
director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
"For gold bulls, it is an invitation to push gold higher
before the next major hurdle which is the February employment
report."
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,126.70 an ounce at
2:55 p.m. EST (1955 GMT), the highest since Nov. 3, after
trading down 0.5 prior to the Fed statement.
U.S. gold for February delivery settled down 0.4
percent at $1,115.80 per ounce, before the Fed statement.
Ahead of the Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged for the
time being, investors were betting on one quarter-point rate
increase in 2016 rather than the four that Fed policymakers
signaled in their December economic forecasts.
"A potential further decline in equities and market
uncertainty about global growth is a good environment for gold
because investors want something defensive," ETF Securities
analyst Martin Arnold said, prior to the statement.
After a 10 percent drop in 2015, its third year of losses,
gold has so far benefited from turmoil in equity markets and
worries about an economic slowdown in China, which contributed
to lift prices by 6 percent this month.
Wall Street stocks turned lower and the dollar's losses
deepened against a basket of currencies.
A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
Reflecting rising confidence in gold, holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, stood at 21.52 million ounces on Tuesday, the highest
since Nov. 5.
Looking at demand in Asia, Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut
Securities, expects China's gold imports to remain strong due to
a seasonal demand surge ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in
February.
Spot silver turned up 0.3 percent to $14.54 an ounce,
platinum rose 0.3 percent to $877.24 and palladium
was up 1.5 percent at $499.55.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; editing
by Dale Hudson, Louise Heavens and Marguerita Choy)