* Gold off 12-week high, but has gained 5 pct in January
* U.S. economy likely hit speed bump in Q4
* Coming up: U.S. Q4 GDP at 1330 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 29 Gold steadied on Friday after
recent gains that lifted the metal to its highest since
November, keeping it on track to end January with its strongest
monthly climb in a year.
The metal got a strong boost this week after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it was closely watching the global economy
and financial markets, supporting expectations that policymakers
may not be able to raise interest rates again as soon as March.
Underpinning that belief, data on Thursday showed new orders
for U.S. durable goods posted their biggest drop in 16 months in
December, suggesting that growth in the world's top economy
braked sharply at the end of 2015.
A March rate hike is looking "extremely unlikely," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in
Sydney.
"Now that the Fed has said that they are looking at
international conditions and their impact on the U.S. economy
it's quite clear they'd be waiting...and there are not just
enough macro data between now and the March meeting for them to
shift from their current position," said McCarthy.
That should support gold in the near term as the dollar
comes under pressure, he said.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,114.62 an ounce by
0630 GMT.
Profit-taking on Thursday caused bullion to retreat from a
12-week high of $1,127.80 reached the previous day. For the
month, gold was up 5 percent, its biggest such gain since
January last year.
U.S. gold for February delivery was flat at $1,115
an ounce.
Despite gold's gains, Barclays is sticking to its price
forecast of $1,075 for the first quarter and $1,054 for 2016.
"We think China's volatility and its implications for the
U.S. are the top risks for gold in 2016," the bank said in a
report.
Investors are eyeing U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic
product due later on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters
suggest U.S. GDP growth of 0.8 percent in October-December,
slowing from a 2 percent expansion in the third quarter.
Spot silver was up 0.2 percent at $14.26 an ounce,
well above the official London benchmark price of $13.58 set on
Thursday.
The London Bullion Market Association silver price settled
more than 80 cents below the spot price, sparking concern among
traders who say it is too easy for the benchmark to deviate from
the current spot price.
Spot platinum rose 0.9 percent to $868.15 an ounce
and palladium gained 1.1 percent to $495.15.
