MANILA Feb 2 Gold edged up to a three-month
high early on Tuesday as weak global manufacturing surveys
soured appetite for risky assets and pushed investors toward
safe havens.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,128.80 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, just off an initial high of $1,130.11, its
strongest since Nov. 3.
* U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.2 percent to
$1,129.80 an ounce.
* Global manufacturing expansion accelerated slightly but
remained weak at the start of 2016 as faster growth in developed
markets failed to offset a contraction in emerging economies. In
China, a gauge of factory activity fell to its lowest since
mid-2012.
* Gold, typically the asset of choice in times of
uncertainty, has benefitted from the volatility in other
financial markets. It posted its best monthly jump in a year in
January, and has gained more than 6 percent so far in 2015.
* The U.S. economy could suffer, with inflation remaining
too low, if recent volatility in financial markets persists and
signals a slowdown in the global economy, the Federal Reserve
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said.
* The Fed's statement last week that it will closely monitor
the global economy and financial markets lifted gold to near
$1,130, as it underlined expectations that U.S. policymakers may
take it slowly in raising interest rates this year.
* Reflecting growing confidence in gold, holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose to 21.9 million ounces on Monday, the
most since Nov. 3.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares wobbled as crude oil prices slid on rekindled
oversupply fears and after downbeat manufacturing data raised
concerns about global momentum.
* The yen remained in the doldrums while the Australian
dollar held firm as investors bet the Reserve Bank of Australia
will resist the recent trend for surprise policy easings.
