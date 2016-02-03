MANILA Feb 3 Gold stabilised near a three-month
top early on Wednesday, its safe-haven appeal kept intact by
concerns over a wobbly global economy that has put share markets
under pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,127.07 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,130.30, its
strongest since Nov. 3.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was flat at $1,127.70
an ounce.
* Global interest rates are likely to go even lower before
they rise as financial market volatility and the spectre of
deflation raise fresh doubts about central banks' ability to
fulfil their mandates, policymakers and economists said.
* That should be supportive for gold, an asset that thrives
on uncertainty. Expectations that the Federal Reserve may also
go easy on raising interest rates amid the global economic
headwinds had helped gold rise the most in a year in January.
* But Kansas City Fed Bank President Esther George said the
Fed should push ahead with interest rate hikes because of the
strong fundamentals of the U.S. economy.
* India's latest attempt to curb the country's love for gold
- by forcing buyers of high-value jewellery to disclose their
tax code - has boosted unofficial trading in the world's
second-biggest gold consumer, rather than promote transparency
and dent demand.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares sagged as oil prices sank again due to fading
hopes of a deal to curb a global glut, prompting investor to
seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and gold to
multi-month highs.
* The yen and euro held on to overnight gains against the
dollar, driving down U.S. debt yields to nine-month lows and
dulling the greenback's appeal.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jan
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)