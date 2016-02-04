* Fed's Dudley warns of tighter financial conditions
* Gold rose the most in 2 weeks on Wednesday
* Top gold ETF holdings also at 3-month high
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1330 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 4 Gold stayed near a three-month top
on Thursday after marking its best day in two weeks, buoyed by
expectations that global economic and financial headwinds could
make it tough for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates in the near term.
Uncertainty around the timing of the next U.S. rate hike has
burnished gold's safe-haven draw that has been on full display
since the year began as investors shunned risky assets.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,142.32 an ounce by
0625 GMT, after rising as high as $1,145.60 on Wednesday, its
loftiest since Oct. 30.
Gold rallied 1.2 percent overnight, the biggest daily gain
since Jan. 20. It has risen nearly 8 percent so far this year.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said financial conditions have tightened considerably and
the weakening global outlook could have "significant
consequences" to the U.S. economy.
Those comments dragged down the dollar overnight, adding to
market expectations that the Fed was unlikely to raise rates
again in March. U.S. rates rose for the first time in nearly a
decade in December.
BMI Research, part of ratings agency Fitch, said gold is now
increasingly likely to move between $1,000 and $1,200 instead
of pushing below $1,000 this year as it had previously thought.
"The Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy looser than
previously anticipated in the months ahead as global economic
headwinds prompt officials to postpone their hiking plans until
the second half of 2016," BMI told clients in a note.
Also cooling U.S. rate hike views, activity in the U.S.
services sector slowed to a near two-year low in January.
U.S. gold for April delivery was up 0.2 percent at
$1,143.30 an ounce.
Holdings of top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust, continued to rise, standing at 22.19 million ounces
on Wednesday, the most since late October.
Investor focus will soon turn to Friday's nonfarm payrolls
and INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said a weak outcome could
sustain the dollar selloff.
"If we get a stronger-than-expected reading, the pendulum
might swing the other way, as the Fed 'hawks' recover lost
ground in the debate," said Meir.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. non-farm
payrolls to increase by 190,000 in January, after rising by
292,000 in December.
Other precious metals kept pace with gold's gains. Spot
silver was steady at $14.66 an ounce, not far below
Wednesday's three-month peak of $14.80.
Spot platinum climbed nearly 1 percent to a one-month
high of $887 an ounce and palladium rose 0.2 percent to
$510.30 an ounce, near Wednesday's one-month top of $515.54.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies and
Himani Sarkar)