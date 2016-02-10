SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold was holding near a
7-1/2-month high on Wednesday as risk aversion sent investors to
the safe-haven asset amid a tumble in global stock markets and
concerns over the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,190.81 an
ounce by 0042 GMT. The metal had climbed to $1,200.60 on Monday,
the highest since June 2015.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.6 percent to $1,191.40
after recent gains. Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to
$15.26 an ounce, not far from a three-month high of $15.46
reached on Monday.
* Bullion has recently rallied along with other safe-haven
assets such as the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries.
* Equity markets were hit hard early in the week by worries
about the health of the euro zone banking sector, with a very
easy monetary policy seen crimping bank profits and consequently
their ability to repay debt.
* Asian stocks dipped early on Wednesday amid banking sector
concerns, while European shares plunged for a second straight
day on Tuesday.
* The dollar nursed losses around 3-1/2-month lows on
Wednesday, pressured by the spectre of a global economic
slowdown as European banks struggled to fend off growing doubts
over their health and as oil prices slipped back.
* A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for foreign currency holders.
* The price rally in gold has hurt demand from physical
buyers of the metal.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.21 percent to
702.03 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Gold prices in India slipped to a record discount as
traders struggled to draw buyers. Dealers were offering a record
discount of up to $25 an ounce.
* Markets will be eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's address to the U.S. Congress later in the session for
fresh cues. Investors will be looking for clues on the pace at
which the U.S. central bank would be increasing interest rates.
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1190.81 2.35 0.2
Spot silver 15.257 0.025 0.16
Spot platinum 931.4 -0.8 -0.09
Spot palladium 517.26 3.96 0.77
Comex gold 1191.4 -7.2 -0.6
Comex silver 15.28 -0.169 -1.09
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)