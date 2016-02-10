* Gold climbs for 8th session out of 9
* Asian stocks dip on banking sector concerns
* Other safe havens yen, government bonds also supported
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold rose for an eighth
session out of nine on Wednesday, climbing towards a 7-1/2-month
high as investors sought the safe-haven asset amid tumbling
stock markets and concerns about the global economy.
Global equity markets have been hit by worries over the
health of the euro zone banking sector, with a very loose
monetary policy seen crimping bank profits and consequently
their ability to repay debt.
That has triggered a rally in bullion, along with other
safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the Japanese yen.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,189.71 an ounce by
0705 GMT, after earlier hitting an intraday high of $1,194.06.
The metal climbed to $1,200.60 on Monday, the highest since June
22, 2015.
Gold will push higher on continued jitters in the global
equity markets, dollar weakness, bullish technicals and a pick
up in bullion investment buying, said INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's address to the U.S.
Congress later on Wednesday was also expected to support prices.
"We suspect her remarks will come across as unusually
dovish, allowing the dollar to resume its descent and giving
commodity markets a bit of a lift late in the day on Wednesday,"
Meir said.
Yellen will defend the U.S. central bank's first rate hike
in a decade and likely insist that further rises this year
remain on track, albeit at a slower pace.
A slower pace on interest rate hikes could help bullion,
which is a non-interest paying asset.
For the time being, traders will take cues from equities and
other safe havens.
Asian stocks dipped on Wednesday amid growing concerns about
the health of the global banking sector, particularly in Europe.
The Japanese government bond 10-year yield turned negative for
the first time on Tuesday and the U.S. Treasury benchmark yield
declined to a one-year trough.
The dollar was near 15-month lows against the yen.
The gold price rally, however, has hurt demand from physical
buyers of the metal.
Gold prices in India slipped to a record discount as traders
struggled to draw buyers. Dealers were offering a record
discount of up to $25 an ounce to the London benchmark price.
Top consumer China is closed this week for the Lunar New
Year holiday.
PRICES AT 0705 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1189.71 1.25 0.11
Spot silver 15.21 -0.022 -0.14
Spot platinum 925.65 -6.55 -0.7
Spot palladium 513.35 0.05 0.01
Comex gold 1190.3 -8.3 -0.69
Comex silver 15.245 -0.204 -1.32
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Biju Dwarakanath)