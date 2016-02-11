SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Gold climbed more than 1
percent to its highest in 8-1/2 months on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stressed that U.S. interest rates
would rise gradually.
The Fed is unlikely to reverse its plan to raise interest
rates further this year, but tighter credit markets, volatile
financial markets, and uncertainty over Chinese economic growth
have raised risks to the U.S. economy, Yellen told U.S.
lawmakers on Wednesday.
A slowing of rate hikes could help bullion, keeping down the
opportunity cost to hold it.
Spot gold jumped to $1,213 an ounce, its highest
since May 22, before paring gains to trade up 0.9 percent at
$1,208.27 by 0059 GMT.
U.S. gold rose to $1,215.30, a near-nine-month peak.
"Yellen made it clear that while the Fed still expects to
continue on its gradual tightening path, policy was not on a
pre-set course and would respond appropriately to developments,"
ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that gold prices will likely
get some support from the dovish Fed outlook.
Bullion was also supported by safe-haven demand. Asian
shares sputtered on Thursday as Yellen's tone of guarded
optimism led to an indecisive finish for Wall Street.
Her comments also hurt the dollar, which fell to its lowest
since October against a basket of major currencies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual
monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee
PRICES AT 0059 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1208.27 11.16 0.93
Spot silver 15.34 0.064 0.42
Spot platinum 932.99 0.75 0.08
Spot palladium 521 1.28 0.25
Comex gold 1208.8 14.2 1.19
Comex silver 15.385 0.103 0.67
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)