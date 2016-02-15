SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Gold fell for a second
straight session on Monday after hitting its highest in a year
last week, as fears over the global economy eased and stock
markets rebounded.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.4 percent to $1,232.20 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Friday.
* Bullion had climbed to a year-high of $1,260.60 on
Thursday as turmoil in global equities stoked safe-haven demand
for the metal, along with the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries.
* Gold was also helped by growing expectations that the
Federal Reserve would not be able to raise U.S. interest rates
this year.
* But U.S. and European shares rebounded on Friday as
reassuring U.S. retail sales data boosted sentiment, reducing
demand for gold. The yen also nursed losses early on Monday,
having retreated from its highest in over a year.
* The focus will now shift to China, where markets reopen on
Monday after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
* Gold is about $60 an ounce higher than Feb. 5, when
Chinese markets were last open. Traders have said Chinese could
sell bullion as they look to take profits.
* Other Asian markets have shown little interest in the
yellow metal as a sharp rise in prices over a short period of
time has put off buyers.
* Western investors have been more active buyers.
* Last week's rally spurred a buying frenzy for U.S. bullion
coins as small and large investors bet that volatile currencies
and global economic concerns would lift its value even higher.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted bullish bets in
COMEX gold futures and options in the week to Feb. 9 ahead of
the bullion market's biggest daily rally in years, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.71 percent to 710.95 tonnes on
Friday, but the fund had seen sharp inflows before that.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares bounced on Monday, though investors feared
fireworks as Chinese markets reopen after the holidays to find
there had been a major reversal in the U.S. dollar and a
worldwide rout in equities.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data Jan
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1232.2 -5.46 -0.44
Spot silver 15.692 -0.018 -0.11
Spot platinum 950.05 -1.19 -0.13
Spot palladium 517.9 -1.57 -0.3
Comex gold 1232.8 -6.6 -0.53
Comex silver 15.715 -0.075 -0.47
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)