* Gold falls for third day, pulling away from one-year top
* Asian shares continue to gain, dollar climbs
* Goldman Sachs recommends shorting gold
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Gold stretched its losses into
the third session and tumbled below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday,
as easing concerns over the global economy buoyed stocks and
hurt safe-haven demand for the metal.
Bullion's three-day loss of 4 percent, its biggest such drop
in seven months, takes the precious metal further away from a
one-year high that was recorded last week, and threatens to undo
a rally that has seen prices gain 13 percent so far this year.
Goldman Sachs's recommendation to short gold, prompted by
the bank's belief that the recent fear-induced rally has been
overdone, added to the bearish sentiment.
Spot gold fell to a session low of $1,190.40 an
ounce, before paring some losses to trade down 0.8 percent at
$1,199.96 by 0738 GMT. The metal slid 2.3 percent on Monday, its
biggest slump since July.
"The (precious metals) complex has benefited from the recent
global risk-off attitude and heightened volatility. However, a
pull-back was inevitable at some stage," said James Gardiner,
trader, MKS Group.
U.S. gold futures also fell, hitting a session low
of $1,191.50. Silver dropped more than 1 percent.
Spot gold may fall more to $1,178, Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao said.
A correction in gold prices had been expected as the metal
had risen quickly over a short period of time. It gained $200
from its January lows to year-high last week, when it also
posted its best week since 2011.
On Thursday, gold hit a year-high of $1,260.60 as concerns
over the health of the banking sector and fears of a global
slowdown prompted investors to steer clear of equities and buy
safe-haven gold.
But world stocks rose sharply on Monday as China's central
bank fixed the yuan at a much stronger rate and oil cemented
recent gains, easing fears of global deflation.
Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday on a
combination of stabilising Chinese markets, a rebound in oil
prices and solid U.S. consumption data.
The dollar pulled away from multi-month lows against the yen
and euro, and jumped nearly 1 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
"Fears around China, oil and negative interest rates have
likely been overstated in the gold price and other financial
markets," Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it expects
gold to fall to $1,100 an ounce in three months.
Top consumer China's return from a week-long holiday did not
help either. Chinese investors sold into gold's rally, a sign
they do not expect prices to go much higher and cannot be
counted on to support the market, with post-Lunar New Year
demand set to falter.
PRICES AT 0738 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1199.96 -9.34 -0.77
Spot silver 15.268 -0.063 -0.41
Spot platinum 933.51 1.26 0.14
Spot palladium 508.5 -3 -0.59
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)