SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold extended losses to a
fourth session on Wednesday as calm in the global stock markets
curbed demand for the safe-haven asset that had rallied last
week to its highest in a year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,196.76 an
ounce by 0048 GMT, after losing nearly 4 percent in the last
three sessions. It dropped to a session low of $1,190.40 on
Tuesday before recovering slightly.
* The metal is still up nearly 13 percent for the year,
making it the best performing asset this year.
* Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday as investors
engaged in bargain-hunting and shrugged off a downturn in oil
prices after hopes for an agreement among top producers to
freeze output faded. The dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies.
* Asian shares were taking a breather on Wednesday, looking
to consolidate two sessions of solid gains as risk appetites
showed some resilience.
* The stabilisation of the stock markets, after a rout last
week on concerns over the health of the global economy, has
taken the shine off bullion, which hit a one-year high of $1,260
last week.
* John Paulson, one of the world's most influential gold
investors, slashed his bets on bullion at the end of last year,
just before the beleaguered market took off for its biggest
rally in years, a federal filing showed on Tuesday.
* The hedge fund Paulson & Co, led by the longtime gold
bull, cut its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold
exchange-traded fund, by 37 percent in the fourth quarter.
* Investors will be eyeing minutes of the Federal Reserve's
Jan. 26-27 meeting to be released later on Wednesday to gauge
the U.S. central bank's view of the economy and how quickly it
could raise interest rates.
* On Tuesday, the Fed's Neel Kashkari said he sees a gradual
increase in interest rates, while Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said the Fed may be wise to await more evidence
of higher U.S. inflation before raising rates again.
* Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank
should be "unhurried" as it considers when to again hike
interest rates given problems overseas and financial market
volatility.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen retook some ground against the dollar on Wednesday
as a recent rebound in crude oil prices fizzled and revived
demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
1330 U.S. Building permits Jan
1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan
1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting
PRICES AT 0048 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1196.76 -3.2 -0.27
Spot silver 15.181 -0.044 -0.29
Spot platinum 930.4 3.41 0.37
Spot palladium 507.65 2.6 0.51
Comex gold 1197.6 -10.6 -0.88
Comex silver 15.21 -0.124 -0.81
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)