By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Gold eased on Thursday as
stocks rebounded but managed to hold above $1,200 an ounce on
bets the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of U.S. interest
rate hikes.
Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting released on
Wednesday showed that policymakers considered changing the U.S.
central bank's planned interest rate hike path for 2016 on fears
that a global slowdown and financial market selloff could hurt
the U.S. economy.
Although most of the policymakers still expected to raise
rates this year and even discussed a hike at the Jan. 26-27
policy meeting, they were divided over how to interpret
financial market volatility.
A slower rate hike pace could boost demand for gold, which
posted its third straight annual decline in 2015 on fears that
higher rates would dent the appeal of the non-interest-paying
asset.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,206.60 an ounce
by 0718 GMT. It gained 0.7 percent on Wednesday, snapping a
three-day losing streak.
"With the uncertainty in the global economy and the
relatively dovish Fed minutes that were out yesterday, gold
prices will still be supported above $1,200," said Barnabas Gan,
an analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Gan said there was a greater possibility of a rate hike in
the second half of this year rather than the first half, and
gold prices could give back some gains then.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday reduced its
forecast for the number of times the Fed will raise rates this
year to two from its earlier projection of three to four due to
recent market turbulence.
It would be "unwise" for the Fed to continue hiking rates
given declining inflation expectations and recent equity market
volatility, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on
Wednesday in comments that mark a stark change of direction for
one of the Fed's more hawkish inflation foes.
Bullard joins a growing list of Fed officials who have said
this week that the U.S. central bank shouldn't rush into further
rate hikes.
The comments should further support gold, which had rallied
to a one-year high of $1,260.60 last week on the back of the
turmoil in stock markets.
However, stocks have stabilised for the time being. Asian
stocks rose on Thursday, while U.S. shares advanced for a third
straight day on Wednesday as the jump in oil prices boosted
energy shares.
