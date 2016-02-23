SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Gold nursed heavy losses on
Tuesday, as strength in the dollar and equities triggered a
sell-off in the safe-haven metal and sent it towards the key
$1,200 an ounce level.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,207.80 an ounce by 0038
GMT, after losing 1.6 percent in the previous session. Bullion
fell to a session low of $1,201.63 on Monday, far below the
one-year high of $1,260.60 hit earlier this month.
* U.S. gold futures were little changed after
declining 1.7 percent overnight.
* Global stocks rallied on Monday, backed by a rise in oil
and commodity prices, while Asian shares rose to a seven-week
high early on Tuesday. The dollar rose nearly 1 percent against
a basket of major currencies.
* The volatility index, which measures implied
volatility of stock options and is often seen as an investor
fear gauge, fell below 20 percent, hitting the lowest closing
level since early January.
* Gold has rallied this year largely on the back of turmoil
in the stock markets and concerns over the global economy. But
the metal has given back some of the gains as markets have
stabilised.
* It could be vulnerable to more corrections if stock
markets strengthen further.
* Investor flows into bullion funds continued to show
bullishness.
* Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 2.64 percent to 752.29 tonnes on
Monday, the highest since March 2015.
* The 19.33-tonne inflow matches Friday's increase, which
was the fund's biggest single-day inflow since August 2011.
* The fund's inflows since the beginning of the year have
already surpassed outflows for the whole of 2015.
* Among other precious metals, silver was trading
near a two-week low of $14.90 an ounce reached on Monday.
Platinum was trading just above a two-week low, while
palladium held steady.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1207.8 -0.56 -0.05
Spot silver 15.195 0.025 0.16
Spot platinum 924.49 -2.01 -0.22
Spot palladium 494.9 1.15 0.23
Comex gold 1208.9 -1.2 -0.1
Comex silver 15.205 0.021 0.14
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
