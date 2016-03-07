MANILA, March 7 Gold edged higher in early deals
on Monday as the dollar struggled, although gains were modest as
Asian shares climbed to two-month highs following a robust U.S.
employment report for February.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,263.41 an ounce
by 0047 GMT. The metal slipped on Friday after peaking at
$1,279.60, its strongest since Feb. 3, 2015.
* U.S. gold for April delivery dropped 0.5 percent
to $1,264.40.
* Much of gold's runup on Friday came before the release of
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which showed a forecast-beating increase
of 242,000 for last month. Data from the U.S. Labor Department
also showed that 30,000 more jobs were added in December and
January than previously reported.
* The latest data was the clearest sign yet of labour market
strength that could further ease fears the U.S. economy was
heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve to
gradually raise interest rates this year, which would be
negative for non-interest yielding gold.
* Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said
he expected solid growth in the U.S. economy this year and did
not expect the economy to fall into recession.
* Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish bets
in COMEX gold in the week to March 1 for the first time since
switching to a net long stance in mid-January, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares jumped following upbeat U.S. jobs data and a
rebound in oil commodity prices. But the greenback struggled to
get going after a volatile reaction to payrolls data.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Jan
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Mar
1500 U.S. Employment trends Feb
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)