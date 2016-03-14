* Investors eye Fed, BOJ meetings after last week's ECB
* Gold extends losses after Friday's drop from 13-month peak
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
* Coming up: FOMC meeting Tuesday-Wednesday
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 14 Gold turned lower and
fell below $1,240 an ounce on Monday, as stock markets and the
dollar gained, and investors squared positions ahead of closely
watched policy meetings of U.S. and Japanese central banks this
week.
The weak move followed Friday's brief bounce to a 13-month
high after the European Central Bank signaled an end to rate
cuts and the euro rose sharply versus the dollar. Gold is highly
sensitive to monetary policy and resulting currency moves.
Spot gold was down 1.2 percent at $1,233.40 an ounce
at 3:19 p.m. EST( 1919 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,260.71.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down 1.1
percent at $1,245.10 an ounce.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will start
on Tuesday and be watched for clues on the future pace of U.S.
rate increases.
Further U.S. rate hikes could lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in
which it is priced. The metal has risen 16 percent this year as
expectations for further near-term hikes faded.
"The risk is that the FOMC might be a little more hawkish
than people might think," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of
commodities investment firm Logic Advisors in New Jersey.
"Part of this is position squaring ahead of that meeting
(and) we're due for a correction here."
A gauge of stocks across the globe ticked up, with Wall
Street shares again tracking the price of oil lower and Europe
up on bets banks will benefit from monetary policy. The dollar
rose against a basket of major currencies.
"We don't have the certainty that many had in the last two
years that we would see a rate hike this year," said Ross
Norman, chief executive of Sharps Pixley.
Investors are also keeping a watch on the Bank of Japan
meeting this week, when its policy board is set to discuss
whether to exempt $90 billion in short-term funds from its newly
imposed negative interest rate.
Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish COMEX
gold position to the highest in 13 months in the week to March
8, the eighth increase in the last nine weeks, data showed on
Friday.
"Since the beginning of the year, the equivalent of 481 tons
of gold have thus been purchased via the futures market,"
Commerzbank said in a note."
Silver was down 0.8 percent at $15.35 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.4 percent at $956.50 an ounce and
palladium was down 0.7 percent at $567.65 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by Susan
Thomas, David Evans and Marguerita Choy)