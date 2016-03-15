* Gold drops to lowest since March 2 at $1,225.70 an ounce
* Longs unwinding positions before outcome of Fed policy
meet
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 15 Gold dropped for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday to its lowest in almost two
weeks, with investors focused on closely watched policy meetings
of the U.S. and Japanese central banks.
A rise in global equity markets over the past few days has
provided headwinds to the gold market which has gained around 16
percent this year.
Asian stock markets were tentative on Tuesday as they braced
for policy announcements, with all eyes on the Bank of Japan's
meeting later in the day after it stunned markets in January by
adopting negative rates.
Spot gold lost 0.6 percent to 1,227.20 an ounce by
0231 GMT while U.S. gold slid 1.3 percent to $1,228.40
an ounce. Spot gold earlier in the session fell to $1,225.70 an
ounce, its lowest since March 2.
"We are waiting for the outcome of the Fed meeting and data
coming from the United States is showing that the state of the
economy is not bad," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers Ltd.
"I think there are too many long positions in the market.
They are taking some profit."
Most investors expect the Bank of Japan to hold policy
steady as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he hopes to spend
more time assessing the impact on the economy of the central
bank's negative interest rate policy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will start
on Tuesday and be watched for clues on the future pace of U.S.
rate increases.
Further U.S. rate hikes could lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in
which it is priced. The metal has risen 16 percent this year as
expectations for further near-term hikes faded.
The weak move in gold over the last two sessions followed
Friday's brief bounce to a 13-month high after the European
Central Bank signalled an end to rate cuts and the euro rose
sharply versus the dollar. Gold is highly sensitive to monetary
policy and resulting currency moves.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.08 percent to
790.14 tonnes on Monday from 798.77 tonnes on Friday. In terms
of ounces, holdings fell to 25,403,927 ounces
from 25,681,155.
Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish COMEX
gold position to the highest in 13 months in the week to March
8, the eighth increase in the last nine weeks, data showed on
Friday.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry and
Richard Pullin)