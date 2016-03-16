* Gold unmoved near 2-week low after dropping for 3 days
* Investors eye Fed policy meeting for price direction
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 16 Gold was largely unchanged
on Wednesday, after dropping for the past three sessions to its
lowest in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the outcome
of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began its two-day
meeting on Tuesday and it is likely to issue a statement at 1800
GMT.
Spot gold was down 0.02 percent at $1,231.80 an ounce
by 0221 GMT and U.S. gold added 0.1 percent to $1,232.5
an ounce. Spot gold fell to $1,225.70 in the last session, its
lowest since March 2.
"Gold's reign as the top performing asset since the start of
the year is largely supported by safe haven demand, and
buying-interest into gold once again should not be discounted,
especially if global growth sentiment turns south into the
year," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan in Singapore.
"Still, this is not our base case scenario, given our
bearish outlook on gold prices. This outlook is very much
underpinned by further rate hikes by the FOMC."
Worries about global growth and financial instability had
led investors to reprice prospects for increases in U.S. rates,
sending safe-haven gold to a 13-month high last week. But solid
U.S. data readings more recently have rekindled market
expectations of further tightening this year.
Fed policymakers are expected to leave short-term interest
rates unchanged but also to signal that a rate hike is not too
far off as long as the job market and inflation continue to
improve.
Further U.S. rate rises could lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to
792.23 tonnes on Tuesday from 790.14 tonnes on Monday.
In other news in the precious metals market, Russia plans to
hold an auction for the Sukhoi Log gold deposit before the end
of this year, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime
Minister Alexander Khloponin as saying on Tuesday.
The Sukhoi Log deposit, in the Irkutsk region of Siberia,
has remained one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits
for half a century and Russia has been considering selling
rights to the deposit for 20 years.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)