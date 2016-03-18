* Gold up 0.4 percent for the week
* Dollar steadies above 5-month low
* Silver hits highest in almost five months
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 18 Gold edged lower on
Friday, as the dollar steadied above a five-month low, but the
metal remained on track for a weekly gain after the Federal
Reserve scaled back rate increase expectations.
Spot gold was down 0.31 percent at $1,253.99 an ounce
by 2:52 p.m. EST (1852 GMT), while U.S. gold futures
settled 0.8 percent lower at $1,254.3 an ounce. Spot gold was up
around 0.4 percent on the week.
"Since the Fed statement, gold's been backing off the
highs," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at R.J.
O'Brien in Chicago.
"The way we would see this rally build is if you saw more
statements like one from ECB. We continue to see countries dig
deeper in the red."
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies but was still near a 17-month low against the yen and
set to end the week 1.2 percent lower against the currency
basket.
The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on
Wednesday and indicated it would tighten policy this year, but
fresh projections offered by the Fed showed policymakers expect
two quarter-point increases by year-end, half the number
forecast in December.
Expectations the Fed would raise rates steadily this year
had faded since the bank's initial hike in December, as concerns
about global growth roiled financial markets.
A low interest rate environment tends to decrease the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Silver rose more than 1 percent to $16.13, the
highest since late October, before falling 0.43 percent to
$15.81. It was up 2.2 percent on the week.
"We saw the added interest moving into silver and that could
be due to the fact that gold is up 18 percent this year and
although investors are still looking for upside potential, they
are also starting to look for relative value," Saxo Bank senior
manager Ole Hansen said.
"You can argue the fundamentals in silver potentially
improving over the year, with supply being reduced from the
mining of other metals."
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.50 percent to 807.09
tonnes on Thursday from 795.20 tonnes on Wednesday.
Platinum fell 1.22 percent to $972.40 and palladium
eased 0.6 percent to $592.50.
