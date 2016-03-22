* Coming Up: Germany Ifo business climate Mar at 0900 GMT
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, March 22 Spot gold steadied on
Tuesday after falling for three days, but looked at risk of
further weakness as the dollar edged up on comments by a Federal
Reserve official that the next U.S. rate rise could come as soon
as next month.
The United States may be in line for an interest rate hike
as soon as April, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on
Monday, another sign that policymakers are comfortable allowing
U.S. monetary policy to diverge from other major economies.
Prospects for higher interest rates were already helping the
dollar revive from five-months lows touched last week. A
stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for investors paying
with other currencies.
"There's a little bit of fatigue in there as well with the
strong rally we've seen in the past few weeks, so it feels like
a bit of profit taking going on sparked by the Fed comments,"
said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
Spot gold was trading up 0.1 percent at $1,244.90 an
ounce by 0138 GMT. Prices hit the weakest in three sessions at
$1,240.30 an ounce on Monday.
U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,244.80 an ounce.
U.S. home resales fell sharply in February in a potentially
troubling sign for America's economy, which has otherwise looked
resilient to the global economic slowdown.
Mali has upgraded its estimated below-ground gold reserves
by a third to 800 tonnes, enough to maintain current levels of
output for the next 15 years, said the West African nation's
mines minister.
Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as the hawkish comments from
Fed officials stoked uncertainty about policymakers' intentions
less than a week after Fed Chair Janet Yellen had set out a more
cautious path to rate increases this year.
China imported 180,131 kilograms of silver in February, down
by 7.4 percent from the same month a year ago, after a jump in
imports in January. For the first two months of the year,
China's silver imports jumped 24 percent to 509,085 kgs from a
year earlier.
Palladium imports tripled in February to 3,157 kgs, while
platinum imports rose by 27 percent to 3,622 kgs.
Platinum at $974.74 an ounce was down half a percent
while palladium held 0.3 percent firmer at $598.50.
Silver had edged down by 0.1 percent at $15.811 an ounce.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)