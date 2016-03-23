* Gold's appeal increased following Brussels attacks
* Coming up: U.S. new home sales at 1400 GMT
(Updates throughout, changes dateline from MELBOURNE)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, March 23 Spot gold fell more than one
percent to its lowest in a week on Wednesday, as the dollar
strengthened following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve
officials about the U.S. interest rate path.
Gold had risen 1.2 percent in the previous session, when
investors sought "safe haven" assets after deadly bomb attacks
on Brussels, before giving up its gains.
Spot gold slipped 1.4 percent to the lowest since
March 16 at $1,231.01 an ounce in earlier trade and was down 1.2
percent at $1,233.26 by 1130 GMT. Prices fell as investors book
profits ahead of the Easter break, which starts on Friday.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1233.40 an
ounce.
Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials
underpinned the dollar, which was up 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central
bank should consider another hike as early as next month if the
U.S. economy continues to improve, while Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans also said he expects two more rate increases this
year.
"The Fed (officials) comments put a bit of pressure on the
gold price but are unlikely to derail a more positive long-term
sentiment towards the metal," ABN Amro Georgette Boele said.
"If there was a massive rate hike and a jump in the dollar,
it would be very difficult for gold to move higher, but any rate
increase will be gradual."
Higher interest rates increase holding costs of gold, which
is a non-interest bearing asset.
Bullion has rallied 16 percent this year, regaining its role
as a shelter for risk-averse investors, in the face of tumbling
equities and fears of a global economic slowdown.
Venezuela exported about 443 million Swiss francs ($456
million) worth of gold to Switzerland in February, data showed
on Tuesday, as the South American country's central bank carried
out swaps to receive cash due to a biting economic crisis.
Switzerland became a net importer of platinum once again in
February, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Tuesday,
as shipments from major producer South Africa ticked up.
Silver fell 1.3 percent to $15.66 an ounce, platinum
dropped 0.5 percent to $983.30 an ounce and palladium
dipped 1.5 percent to $593.97 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing
by Alexander Smith)