* Gold's safe-haven bids following Brussels attacks fade
* Platinum falls 3 pct to one-week low
(Recasts; updates prices, adds comments, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 23 Spot gold fell about
two percent on Wednesday, one of its deepest declines of the
past year, as the dollar strengthened following hawkish comments
by Federal Reserve officials on the path of U.S. interest rates.
Bullion tumbled to its lowest in a month, reversing the
gains made the previous day when investors sought "safe haven"
assets after deadly bomb attacks on Brussels.
Spot gold fell 1.9 pct to trade at around $1,224.46
an ounce by 2:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT) after earlier dropping as
much as 2.6 percent, also pressured by investors booking profits
ahead of the Easter break, which starts on Friday.
U.S. gold futures settled down 2 percent at $1,224
an ounce, only the sixth time in 12 months that the most-active
contract has fallen that much in a single trading session.
"The market rejigged its outlook after comments from the Fed
hinted a rate hike could come in April or in June," said Bart
Melek, head of commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto.
Uncertainty in the global markets including events such as
'Brexit' or Britain's decision to stay in or leave the European
Union, could trigger more safe haven buying for gold over the
coming weeks, he said.
Comments from several U.S. Federal Reserve officials
underpinned the dollar, which touched a one-week high, rising
0.5 percent against a basket of currencies.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central
bank should consider another hike as early as next month if the
U.S. economy continues to improve, while Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans also said he expects two more rate increases this
year.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday that
inflation expectations were stabilizing, calling it a "hopeful
sign."
"If there was a massive rate hike and a jump in the dollar,
it would be very difficult for gold to move higher, but any rate
increase will be gradual," ABN Amro Georgette Boele said.
Higher interest rates increase the holding costs of gold,
which is a non-interest bearing asset.
Citi analysts said in a note that rising investor and
policymaker confidence in the global economy heading into the
second half of the year is likely to pressure demand for gold as
a safe haven.
Bullion has rallied 16 percent this year, regaining its role
as a shelter for risk-averse investors, in the face of tumbling
equities and fears of a global economic slowdown.
Silver fell 3.7 percent to $15.27 an ounce, platinum
dropped 3.2 percent to a one-week low of $953.20 an ounce
and palladium also dipped 3.6 percent to a near one-week
low of $576.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; editing
by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)