By Devika Krishna Kumar and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 24 Spot gold rebounded
after touching a four-week low on Thursday, but prices were
still poised for their biggest weekly loss since November as the
prospect of more U.S. interest rate rises has bolstered the
dollar.
Hawkish comments from several U.S. Federal Reserve officials
this week put investors on guard for the possibility of at least
two rates increases this year, with the first potentially as
soon as next month, triggering a widespread correction across
commodities priced in dollars.
Brent crude oil fell 2 percent this week, while
copper prices fell below $5,000 a tonne.
Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent in early trade on
Thursday to $1,212.20 an ounce, its weakest since Feb. 26,
before rebounding to $1,221.95, up 0.2 percent, by 3:10 p.m. EST
(1910 GMT), as the dollar pared some gains after weekly U.S.
jobs data.
Gold was on track for a 2.6 percent weekly loss, largely
because of Wednesday's 2.3 percent decline.
London and many other gold markets will be closed on Friday
and Monday for the Easter holiday.
U.S. gold settled down 0.2 percent to $1,221.60 an
ounce.
"The trade into making a new contract low today in gold
seems to suggest that the market is yet to find value at this
level, so it could head lower into the $1200-level near-term,"
said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO
Futures in Chicago.
"What concerns me is, when the market doesn't rally when
there's what's perceived to be bad news, that's overall an
indication that the market is weaker," he said, referring to the
short-lived rally after the deadly Brussels blasts.
The dollar was up 0.09 percent versus a basket of main
currencies, heading for a fifth day of gains, its best run in
almost a year.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard joined a chorus of
officials in highlighting the possibility of at least two rate
increases this year, with the first perhaps as soon as April.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said his
colleagues need to "get on with it" and raise rates again, while
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said he expected two
more rate increases this year.
Other central banks, however, will keep their ultra-loose
monetary policies, which should cushion the Fed's tightening
impact on gold, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
Silver gained 0.1 percent to $15.23, platinum
was down 0.5 percent at $949.75 and palladium fell about
1 percent to $574.
