* Gold up 15.6 pct in first quarter on safe-haven demand
* Dollar soft after Yellen cautions about U.S. rate hikes
* Asian shares at four-month top, limiting gold's gains
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 31 Gold ticked up on Thursday,
helped by a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's caution over U.S. interest rate hikes, and was set to
record its best quarter in nearly 30 years.
Bullion rallied sharply this year as worries over global
economic growth and a slowdown in China shook up stock markets,
triggering safe-haven demand for the yellow metal.
It has gained 15.6 percent in the first three months of the
year, its strongest such performance since the third quarter of
1986.
Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,226.40 an ounce
by 0639 GMT. After a near 11-percent rise in February, gold
prices are down about 1 percent in March.
"It is difficult to get bearish on gold at this stage given
that the Fed has made it quite clear that it is reluctant to
raise rates, this despite signs that the U.S. economy is doing
fairly well," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
"As a result, the dollar is not rallying on constructive
macro releases, and we have to suspect that its weaker tone will
limit any substantial declines in gold for the time being."
Investors gave the dollar a wide berth early on Thursday as
dovish comments from Yellen continued to resonate, dampening
demand for the currency. Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central
bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise
interest rates.
The comments boosted sentiment with investors, who had sold
off gold and equities after a few Fed officials said that
another rate hike could be just around the corner. The Fed
raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
Gold as a non-interest yielding asset benefits from lower
rates.
Gains in the metal were capped by a rally in global
equities. Asian shares edged up to a four-month high on
Thursday, as receding worries of near-term U.S. interest rate
hikes continued to buoy risk sentiment.
Gold had gained nearly 2 percent on Tuesday immediately
after Yellen's dovish remarks, but fell 1.4 percent at the
following session as stronger equities triggered profit-taking.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell for a second straight session to
819.28 tonnes on Wednesday. Holdings are still near their
highest in over two years.
PRICES AT 0639 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1226.4 1.95 0.16
Spot silver 15.217 0.015 0.1
Spot platinum 963.15 3.65 0.38
Spot palladium 565.65 3.65 0.65
Comex gold 1227 0.1 0.01
Comex silver 15.22 0.009 0.06
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)