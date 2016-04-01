* Investors take profits after best quarter in 30 years
* U.S. economy added 215,000 jobs last month -data
* Equities fall as markets mull Fed policy
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 1 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Friday after U.S. March payrolls data beat
expectations, allaying some fears about the U.S. economy and
stoking speculation about the timing of likely interest rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.
U.S. employers added 215,000 jobs in March, the payrolls
report showed, against expectations for 205,000. U.S. interest
rate futures suggested traders are now betting the Fed will next
raise rates as soon as November, versus December ahead of the
report.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,220.07 an ounce by
2:49 p.m. EDT (1849 GMT), having earlier touched a low of
$1,208.45, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled down $12.1 an ounce at $1223.50.
The metal saw its biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30 years
in the three months to March, rallying more than 16 percent as
expectations faded that the Fed would move to normalize interest
rates after their first increase in nearly a decade in December.
"We may have had a few more people thinking the Fed's going
to hike (rates) in June because of the numbers. I don't agree
with that - I think the fed will hike just once this year," said
Bill O'Neill, co-founder of commodities investment firm Logic
Advisors in New Jersey.
"It's an emotional market right now and we get different
signals from the Fed governors. What has people worried is that
there is something of a split in the Fed and they aren't all on
the same page."
Gold had risen as much as 2 percent earlier this week after
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank should proceed
only cautiously with further interest rate increases. The metal
slid 3 percent last week after hawkish comments from several Fed
officials.
The metal is sensitive to moves in U.S. rates, as a rise
would lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets
such as bullion, while boosting the dollar.
European stocks fell and U.S. stocks opened lower after the
jobs data, seen as a sign of economic resilience that could
allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise rates this year.
Physical gold demand in the major Asian markets of China and
India has been soft this week due to rising prices, traders
said. India's gold demand in the March quarter is set to drop by
about two-thirds from a year ago to its lowest in seven years.
Silver was down 2.4 percent at $15.04 an ounce, while
platinum was down 1.9 percent at $954.50 an ounce and
palladium was down 0.4 percent at $559.5 an ounce.
